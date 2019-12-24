Skip to content
Headlines
New poll shows “dead heat” for NH democratic primary
South Burlington finalizing plans for new middle and high school buildings
Weather Blog: Wet and icy weekend on the way
Essex High School named state winner in national STEM competition
One person arrested after climate activists disrupt Scott’s State of State address
Video News
Dems react to Gov. Scott address and upcoming campaign announcements
Video
After disruption by climate activists, Gov. Scott outlines 2020 priorities
Video
South Burlington finalizing plans for new middle and high school buildings
Video
Police remove 16 protesters after disruption of State of the State speech
Video
Video: Protesters disrupt Scott's State of the State address
Video
Fire destroys home in Peru
Video
Top Stories
After disruption by climate activists, Scott outlines 2020 priorities
HUD: Homelessness in Vermont dropped more than 15 percent in 2019
Weather Blog: Preparing for a messy weekend forecast
A day in the life: National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
Fire sparked by dryer destroys home in North Country
Burlington police express frustration after “recidivist” assaults 3 people in 3 days
Vermonters react to U.S. tensions with Iran
Weather Blog: Brutal, but brief cold snap
GMP partners with customers to cut carbon emissions and costs
Cuomo proposes long list of initiatives in 2020 State of the State
New York
Fire sparked by dryer destroys home in North Country
Cuomo aims to crack down on illegal cigarette retailers
State of the State: Cuomo supports legalizing recreational marijuana
Cuomo proposes to block out-of-state offenders from accessing guns
Cuomo proposes long list of initiatives in 2020 State of the State
New Hampshire
New poll shows “dead heat” for NH democratic primary
Elizabeth Warren begins 2020 campaigning in New Hampshire
Minimum wage goes up in Vermont & New York, but not New Hampshire
Senator Sanders kicks off “End Corporate Greed” Tour
Two New Hampshire firefighters, eight others injured in explosion at Lebanon hotel
National News
North Americans adjust to Aussie lingo as they fight fires
Airlines facing scrutiny for flying in Iran after barrage
US plutonium production plan likely to spur legal challenge
Judge denies Trump effort to stop columnist defamation suit
Video in apparent Epstein suicide attempt is lost, US says
Woman caught in NYC terrorism sting sentenced to 15 years
Local Sports
SeaLakers take down Essex in 2-1 thriller
UVM men’s hoops falls to Stony Brook in America East opener
Cats host Stony Brook in conference opener
Vermont men’s hockey falls to Yale in OT
Essex girls’ basketball uses three-pointer to beat South Burlington
Plattsburgh women’s hockey powers past Norwich
Vermont women’s hockey falls to Providence 3-1
UVM women’s hockey holds off Providence
Cortland seals tournament title over Norwich in shootout
High school girls’ hoops highlights (Jan. 4)
Calendar Events
Sports
SeaLakers take down Essex in 2-1 thriller
UVM men’s hoops falls to Stony Brook in America East opener
Cats host Stony Brook in conference opener
Vermont men’s hockey falls to Yale in OT
Essex girls’ basketball uses three-pointer to beat South Burlington
Trending Stories
Vermont state trooper on leave after DUI refusal
Fire sparked by dryer destroys home in North Country
Parents seek help to treat son’s long list of life-threatening allergies
South Burlington finalizing plans for new middle and high school buildings
Calendar
