Skip to content
Local 22/44 News
Colchester
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Vermont
New Hampshire
New York
Video
2020 Election
What Matters This Week
National News
Morning Brew
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
Submit a Story
Weather
Latest Forecast
Weather Map
Closings & Delays
SkyTracker Blog
SkyTracker Camera
Ski Report
SkyTracker Weather Team School Visits
Flight Delays
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Athlete of the Week
Catamount Country Sports
NFL
New England Nation
New York Blitz
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
Living Local
The Mel Robbins Show
44’s Finest
Forever Home
This Place in History
Calendar
At the Box Office
TV Schedule
Brits Home HQ
Ski & Ride Card
Burlington Dining Card
Northeast Kingdom Dining Card
Plattsburgh Dining Card
Experts
Local Financial Expert
Local Fitness Expert
Local Gardening Expert
Local Modular Home Expert
Local Sleep Expert
Local Trades Expert
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
Brit Unscripted
Brit’s Beauty Trends
Brit’s Beauty Tips
Get Fit with Brit
About Us
Contact Information
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Closed Captioning
Work for Us
Local 22 & Local 44 Mobile App
Local 22 & Local 44 Internships
Station Tours
Search
Search
Search
Headlines
UPDATE: Georgia Middle School officials say student has admitted to making death threat
15th annual Wheels for Warmth helps those in need of heat and tires
Weather Blog: Sunshine, then rain over the weekend
Vermont town finance scam blamed on ‘stupid mistakes’
Man arrested in connection to fatal crash, victim identified
More Top Stories
Video News
Georgia Middle School officials say student has admitted to making death threat
Video
Georgia, VT father hopes young people learn from Thursday's school threat
Video
15th annaul Wheels for Warmth fundraiser helps those in need of heat and tires
Video
Harbor Freight recognizes local skilled trades teacher
Video
Stefanie Schaffer: 'I haven't just survived, I'm learning how to truly live'
Video
Vermont tests disaster skills in a catastrophic exercise
Video
Top Stories
Vermont woman admits to stealing over $2 million from employer
Police, administrators investigate Georgia school threat
Vermont police: boy, 3, dies of injuries from head-on crash
Gov. Scott promises help for Energizer factory workers after closure announcement
Where you can Drop off unused prescription drugs on Saturday’s “Drug Take Back Day”
Winooski man accused of child sexual abuse held without bail
Vermont ranked among the least dangerous states for young drivers
Vermont Guard says it’s fielded 14 complaints about F-35 noise
Harbor Freight recognizes local skilled trades teacher
Vermont guard members who deployed urged to join burn-pit registry
More Top Stories
New York
Clinton County election officials roll out new technology ahead of early voting
Lake Placid to receive part of VA grant
New York to be 1st to require disclosure of tampon materials
Cuomo announces funding for New York farm-to-school food program
First vaping-related death reported in New York
More New York News
New Hampshire
Elizabeth Warren’s New Hampshire campaign office broken into
New Hampshire church shooting suspect assaults public defender
Fresh off Democratic debate, Klobuchar starts campaign swing through New Hampshire
Accused New Hampshire church shooter pleads not guilty
Pres. Trump signs bill creating a coin honoring Christa McAuliffe
More New Hampshire News
National News
Vaping devices now being accepted on Drug Take Back Day
Discord over deal to settle Houston-area bail lawsuit
Special needs families hope Chicago strike will bring change
ERA activists are eyeing a win in Virginia. Is now the time?
Fire threat raises specter of more blackouts for California
Native Hawaiian heiress faces court test to control millions
More National News
Local Sports
High School Huddle Quarterfinals
High School Huddle Quarterfinals (Part 2)
High school field hockey quarterfinals (Oct. 24)
UVM men’s basketball transfer Daniel Giddens trades in the Deep South for Vermont
Cardinals defeat St. Mike’s in exhibition
UVM basketball talks upcoming season on Media Day
Burlington fends off Colchester in playdowns
Norwich women’s hockey to begin exhibition play
No. 7 Boston College women’s hockey holds off Vermont
Middlebury football stays perfect with win over Wesleyan
More Sports
Sports
High School Huddle Quarterfinals
High School Huddle Quarterfinals (Part 2)
High school field hockey quarterfinals (Oct. 24)
UVM men’s basketball transfer Daniel Giddens trades in the Deep South for Vermont
Cardinals defeat St. Mike’s in exhibition
More Sports
Calendar Events
Trending Stories
Man arrested in connection to fatal crash, victim identified
Vermont woman admits to stealing over $2 million from employer
‘Miracle On Ice’ Scoreboard Taken Down, New State of the Art Scoreboard Coming Soon
99- year- old celebrates her life at 90+ birthday celebration
Crews find body of missing woman in Lamoille River
Tweets by Local 22 & Local 44 News