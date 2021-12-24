Christmas came a bit early for Taylor Fletcher in Friday’s nordic combined trials in Lake Placid.

The 31-year-old finished the competition jump in fourth, but made up for it in the 10km to clinch a spot in his fourth-consecutive Winter Games.

Eleven athletes battled for just one guaranteed spot on the US roster, but the team will likely have four more spots to fill, and the full team will be announced in January.

Lake Placid was the site of the 1932 and 1980 Winter Games, and these trials are the first major event hosted at the site since the closing ceremony in 1980.

Ski jumping takes center stage at the newly-renovated complex on Saturday, Dec. 25 and competition jumps are slated to begin at 12:45 p.m.