Vermont’s senior defender will be returning to the states with a little extra bling.

UVM’s Sini Karjalainen won the bronze medal with her native Finland in Beijing on Wednesday morning local time, and her team was happy to wake up a little earlier to see her do it.

“As I watched the game, I just knew they were somehow going to win it,” UVM senior Theresa Schafzahl said.

The Finns defeated Switzerland, 4-0 to make Karjalainen the second UVM women’s hockey player, past or present, to earn an Olympic medal. It is also the second-straight games the Cats have produced a medalist, since Amanda Pelkey ’15 won gold with USA in the 2018 games.

“It was just a proud moment, for us individually and certainly for the program,” Vermont head coach Jim Plumer said.

UVM will likely have all its Olympians back for the Hockey East playoffs, but first, the Cats will close out the season with a two-game set at Boston College starting Friday, Feb. 18.