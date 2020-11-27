44’s Finest Best Bakery: Mother Hubbard’s Bakery, Deli and Country Store

This week’s winner of 44’s Finest is a bakery that is inside of Mother Hubbard’s in St. Albans. From the second you pull in to the parking lot and step out of your car, you will be hit by the smell of sweet baked goods. Caitlin Fortin is the owner and she was able to open her own bakery with help from her friend Caiden. Baking has always been a passion of Caitlin’s. She started baking at home for family and friends until she was able to open Caitlin’s Creations.

Sugar Cookies are the most popular item at the bakery but Caitlin makes a wide variety of goods. These include chocolate chip cookies, maple donuts, blueberry muffins, and an assortment of pies. If are in St. Albans, make sure to check them out.