44’s Finest Best Brew Pub food: Brewster River Pub & Brewery

This week’s winner of 44’s Finest Best Brew Pub food is Brewster River Pub & Brewery in Jeffersonville. They are located just down the hill from Smugglers’ Notch and they love to invite skiers and snowboarders to come in, and fill up after a long day on the mountain.

Brewster River Pub and Brewery focuses on providing their customers with homemade food, with the freshest local ingredients. Some of their most popular menu items include their brisket sandwich, their black and blue burger, and the Vermont grilled cheese. However, one of their largest items is the Godzilla Burger! Owner, Billy Mossinghoff says this is “A half pound of beef patty, with pastrami which we make in house, smoked brisket, smoked pork, bacon, pork roll, which is a Jersey staple, pepper jack cheese, cheddar, and a fried egg… lettuce, tomato, and onion.”

Brewsters focuses on the three main B’s! They are, beer, burgers, and BBQ! That is why they are this weeks winner of 44’s Finest!