44’s Finest Best Brew Pub food: Harpoon Brewery and Taproom

This week’s winner of 44’s Finest Best Brew Pub Food is Harpoon Brewery and Taproom in Windsor, Vermont. They serve delicious juicy food that pairs great with your favorite beer.

Harpoon Brewery and Taproom was formerly Catamount Brewing. However, back in 2000 they purchased the building from the town Windsor to help with capacity constraints in Boston. They didn’t always have their restaurant space but it was added at the end of 2008. Randy Summarsell, the General Manager says, “we have increased our menu, we have increased our seating capacity, we have increased the amount of beers we have on draft and we are making good use of the space now.”

They serve up comfort pub food which includes a lot of burgers, sandwiches, and homemade items from their smoker. One of their most popular dishes is their BBQ Sunday. This includes homemade cornbread, baked beans, Cole Slaw, pulled pork, BBQ sauce, sour cream, and is topped with a cherry.