44’s Finest Best Comfort Food: Halfway House

Our first spot for best comfort food, brought us to Halfway House in Shoreham, Vermont. The Halfway House was built in 1951 and has been run through a series of owners, but Cora Waag’s family has owned it for the longest.

Their menu is filled with homestyle cooking like chicken and biscuits, pot roast, burgers, and poutine. They also have a wide variety of sweet pies.

The Halfway House has a true diner feel and some of their customers have been coming to the restaurant for years. Cora says, “There are not any airs here put on at the Halfway House. It is very family oriented, we have customers that are third and fourth generation that have been coming here. They tell me their grandparents brought them here”