44’s Finest Best Comfort Food: Porky’s Backyard BBQ & Smokehouse

This weeks winner of 44’s Finest Best Comfort Food is Porky’s Backyard BBQ & Smokehouse. They are located right off of Ethan Allen Highway in New Haven. Porky’s make their own homemade BBQ sauce with real Vermont maple syrup! Their menu is filled with so much comfort food, that you will want to try it all.

Some of their most popular menu items are their belly bites, pulled pork with creamy mac and cheese, and their corn been. Lonie Parker, the owner of Porky’s, says he smokes everything for 24 to 32 hours. “Everything is low and slow. That is the way it is the best and everything is plain. I smoke it just over the maple wood, nothing gets rubbed, nothing gets injected, nothing gets seasoned.”

Porky’s is a community staple, serving up some of the best BBQ. They care about their community and they want to help in any way that they can. That is why they are this weeks winner of 44’s Finest.

