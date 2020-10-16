44’s Finest Best Comfort Food: Taps Tavern

This weeks winner of 44’s Finest is Taps Tavern in Poultney. This is a very special place that understands what it means to support local. From the art work in the restaurant, to their delicious comfort food, to the plate it is served on, it all comes from their community.

Taps Tavern is a lively and cheerful local hot spot that is famous for their every changing menu. One of their most popular menu items is their take on crispy brussels sprouts. It is made with a house made lemon and her aioli with prosciutto. Their mac and cheese is also extremely popular! To keep up with seasonal flavors, they are now serving it with pumpkin.

If you are in Poultney, make sure to check them out!