This weeks winner of 44’s Finest best comfort food is The Phoenix House in West Berkshire. The Phoenix House is always changing their menu and getting creative with their food. The atmosphere is welcoming and makes you feel right at home as soon as you walk through the door.

The restaurant opened two and half years ago and is run by a father and son duo. Some of their most popular menu items are their goat cheese pesto dip, bourbon meat loaf, and seafood pot pie.