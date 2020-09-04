44’s Finest Best Game Day Take Out: Church Street Tavern

This weeks winner of 44’s Finest Best Game Day Take Out is The Church Street Tavern. The Church Street Tavern is a small local sports bar located right in the heart of Burlington. They pride themselves on being a family friendly eatery that always has the game on.

On a normal game day their bar is usally packed with eager fans waiting for the game to come on. There most popular game day menu items are their wings, burgers, and nachos.

Mychaella Devaney, the front of house manager says, “It is a great place to support small local businesses and support your team.”