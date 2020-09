This weeks winner of 44’s Finest Best Game Day Take Out is Jax Food and Games. Located right in the heart of Killington, Jax has everything you need to tackle your game day hunger.

Their large menu includes nachos, burritos, tacos, and more. One of their most popular items is a juicy BBQ Bacon Burger. It is topped with crispy bacon and onion rings.

You can always find a friend at Jax and that’s why they are this weeks winner of 44’s Finest!