44’s Finest Best Ice Cream Creations: Devyn’s Creemee Stand

This weeks winner of 44s finest this week brought us to Swanton to try out Devyn’s Creemee Stand. Devins Creemee Stand has been around for twenty-two years. They have a band of loyal customers and some of them grab a sweet treat everyday!

Devyn’s has a long list of flavors that are always changing, but Amy Lamoureux, the owner of Devyns says their most popular flavor is still maple. “We have maple every weekend and then we change our flavors during the week. Usually twice a week on Mondays and Wednesdays…so a lot of variety.”

Devyn’s even has a special treat for their four legged friends. It is a cup filled with vanilla creemee, drizzled in peanut butter, and layered in dog treats.

Their customers say the reason Devyn’s creemees are so good is because they are thick, rich, and flavorful. The staff also plays a large part in to why their customers are so loyal. They are very friendly and always provide a nice conversation!