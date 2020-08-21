44’s Finest Best Ice Cream Creations: Milton Diner

This weeks winner of 44s Finest Best Ice Cream Creations is the Milton Diner. After being closed for a couple of years, the Milton Diner just reopened their creemee stand this year! Their most popular flavors are the maple dream cone and the peanut butter dream cone!

The diners innovative menu is why their customers keep coming back, but the delicious flavors are not the only thing that makes their ice cream so good. Savannah Lawrence the creemee stand manager says, “I think it is more of who is making the ice cream and the personality behind who is making your ice cream cone, really defines the ice cream itself.”