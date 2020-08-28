44’s Finest Best Ice Cream Creations: The Village Scoop

There is nothing better than the smell of a fresh homemade waffle cone as you walk in to an ice cream shop. And that is exactly what you are going to get at The Village Scoop! That is why they are this weeks winner of 44’s Finest!

This family owned ice cream shop has been around for 10 years and is a staple to the town of Colchester. However, their employees come from all over Chittenden County. The Village Scoop employees a lot of college students and they try to make it a family friendly atmosphere.

A unique treat that they make, is the ice cream cupcake. They started making them about 6 years ago and each one includes a homemade brownie. Molly Terrien, a co-owner of The Village Scoop says, “They have really taken off over the last few years and they are awesome because you can totally customize each cake and every cupcake for you and your ice cream needs”