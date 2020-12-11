44’s Finest Best Take-out: Cupboard Deli and Bakery

This weeks winner of 44’s Finest is the Cupboard Deli and Bakery in Jeffersonville. They make their food fresh every single day. They have a large variety of wraps and baked goods! The Cupboard Deli was established in 1984. Dean Decker, the current owner’s family bought it in 1998 and they are known for their delicious to-go food.

Some of their most popular menu items include the Vermonter sandwich and the Nick Chick. The Vermonter has ham and Vermont cheddar with whatever other toppings you would like. The Nick Chick is chicken, bacon, cheddar, and ranch. At the Cupboard, they make all of their bread fresh each day. They are known for their gigantic donuts and people come from all over just to get a taste of one!