44’s Finest Best Take-out: Dairy Center

This weeks winner of 44’s Finest is the Dairy Center in Enosburg. The staff at the Dairy Center have really gone above and beyond for their community during the pandemic. They have helped provide to-go meals for senior citizens to make sure they have enough food. Owner of the Dairy Center, Lise Gates, said she usually makes about 90-150 meals a week, but with it being the holiday season, this week she made 350.

The Dairy Center was built in 1962. They used to serve three meals a day, but now they just serve breakfast and lunch because their catering business has expanded. They are known for their homemade rolls and bread. Some of their most popular menu items include their breakfast, chicken and biscuits, and their Montreal Smoked Beef sandwich.