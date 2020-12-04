44’s Finest Best Take-out: El Gato Cantina

This weeks winner of 44’s Finest best take-out is El Gato Cantina. They have two locations, one in Burlington and the second in Essex Junction. At the beginning of the pandemic, El Gato changed the way they did business to make their take-out successful. They ended up having to put in an online ordering system because of the amount of calls they were receiving.

Some of their most popular take-out items are their pork carnitas and they braise them for four hours. Other popular items include their burritos, quesadillas, and tacos! However, their biggest seller is their margaritas. They infuse their own tequila and all of their purees are made with fresh fruit. They have over 50 different kinds that you can try and that’s why El Gato is this weeks winner of 44’s Finest.