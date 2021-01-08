44’s Finest Best Take-out: Gill’s Delicatessen

This week’s winner of 44’s Finest is Gill’s Delicatessen. Gill’s has been around since 1964 and they are famous for their Grinders. The deli was started by Ned and Veda Gilligan. Gill’s has been a Rutland tradition and they now have four generations working there.

Kathy Gilligan Phillips, the owner of Gill’s, says she is thankful for the community support over the years. “With the community and all of the surrounding towns and people and loyal customers that we have had over the years, we have a lot to be grateful for.”

The most popular menu item at Gill’s is the grinder. They have a large menu with all different kinds and they are made to order. Kathy says the most popular kind is the regular hot Italian and the turkey Grinder.