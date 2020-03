The votes are in and the winner of this weeks 44’s Finest Brunch category goes to Blue Paddle Bistro in South Hero, Vermont, congratulations!

The Blue Paddle brunch of the month is this Sunday, February 16th in celebration of Valentines Day. For more information on how you can be apart of the fun, click here.

Next week on 44’s Finest, we want to know who has the best poutine in our region! To vote for your favorites, click here.