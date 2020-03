The votes are in and the winner of 44’s finest burger goes to Park Squeeze in Vergennes!

At Park Squeeze, they make a variety of burgers with a special burger every week. On Wednesdays, they have a Burger night where you can get half priced burgers.

Their classic burger with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onion is always on the menu. Their signature burger, The Squeeze Burger is a fan favorite!

Take a look at what makes their burgers so special!

Next week we see who has the best guacamole!