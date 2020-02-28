44’s Finest Gluten Free Menu: The Scale Poke Bar

Your votes are in and the winner of this weeks Gluten Free Options category is The Scale Poke Bar in Williston, Vermont.

The Scale was the first poke style restaurant in the Green Mountain State, specializing in the unique Hawaiian-style dish. Poke means”to slice or to cut”,which refers to cubes of marinated sushi grade fish that is tossed over rice, drizzled with Asian inspired sauces and topped with an array of different assortments.

With an exception to three items on the menu, Owners, Neil and Perry Farr, take pride in the fact that they have gluten, nut, soy and dairy free menu options.

