44’s Finest Out Door Dining Superstars: Citizen Cider

In this week’s 44’s Finest Take-Out Superstars we’re featuring our friends at Citizen Cider! You might remember them for recently being recognized on “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives”.

From wings, to nachos, to their crisp, delicious ciders, it’s hard not to enjoy a night on their outdoor patio. That’s where they’ve been serving folks since May. Meg Garry, General Manager, says since opening back up they’ve made changes so everyone stays safe. But they also wanted the chance to help out their neighbors.



“We’ve been focusing on what we call our good neighbors…so we partnered with other businesses we have close working relationships with, like Switchback and Aqua Via-Tea, where we join forces,” explained Garry.

“They sell us in their tasting rooms, and we’re trying to make the community aware that it’s important to support local businesses, but it’s also important to support each other.”

Garry also says it’s important to do anything we can to build each other up.

She says Citizen Cider had a huge amount of support from the start of the pandemic. Although things have been chaotic, she says she feels like she’s made close relationships with all their customers.

“The support we have from them is what motivates us to give them a really awesome experience,” Garry added.

“Whether it’s dining in, taking out, having us drop off cider at your door step, what we want is to show you we appreciate you being a good citizen, and give you a great experience- whatever that means.”

