44’s Finest Out Door Dining Superstars: Hobie’s Sports Den

This weeks winner of 44’s Finest is a place where you can get a delicious slice of pizza, indulge on some tasty wings, and enjoy their comfortable outdoor dining. It is no other than Hobie’s Sports Den in Plattsburgh, New York.

Hobie’s Sports Den is located right on Margaret Street. They are famous for their wide variety of pizza. Some of their pizzas include supreme, mighty meat, Greek, and poutine.

Seth, a line cook at Hobie’s, says during the pandemic they have had to adapt and change the way they do things. Some of those changes included tweaking their summer menu. However, even with these challenges, they still found a way to give back to the community with their Roco Special.

Seth said, “It was just five dollar cheese pizzas to anyone that was in need or you could just donate the pizza and call ahead and have it delivered.” but these pizzas made a huge difference.

Hobie’s also has a great outdoor dining spot right in front of their restaurant. On any given Saturday night, their outdoor seating is full of friends and family enjoying delicious food and great company!