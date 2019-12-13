Closings
There are currently 93 active closings. Click for more details.

44’s Finest Pies: Dorset Union Store

44's Finest

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Local 44’s Spencer Thomas presents 44’s Finest Pies, and Dorset Union Store in Dorset, Vermont, is the winner.

The country store has been in the heart of the community for over 200 years. Named as a one-stop-shop by locals, and known for their 100 percent, butter-based pies. Co-owner, Cindy Loudenslager, tells us they try to keep everything they sell “traditional, yet innovative”, creating a variety of pies like pecan cream cheese, strawberry rhubarb, and other seasonal favorites.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog