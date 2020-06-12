44’s Finest Take-Out Superstars: Lou’s Restaurant and Bakery & Twigg’s Gastropub

In this week’s 44’s Finest Take-Out Superstars we’re highlighting Lou’s Restaurant and Bakery in Hanover, NH. and Twigg’s Gastropub in St. Albans.

Lou’s Restaurant and Bakery is known for having breakfast all day. From savory breakfast burritos to fluffy quiche, it seems they serve it all. But everyone who goes to Lou’s raves about their desserts and donuts, most notably their Cruller French Toast.

Throughout the pandemic they’ve been able to keep their entire staff employed full time, and even launched a family style take out service.

Owner of Lou’s, Jarrett Berke says it’s thanks to their customers that they’ve been able to keep their place running smoothly.

“It’s been pretty incredible. Not just the people coming out to eat, and brave the weather and things like that, but early on people were coming in and buying gift cards, overly big bakery orders, dozens of crullers that they never could have eaten, just coming out and showing support by shopping.”

Moving down the road to St. Albans, Twigg’s has not only been doing delivery and pick up orders, but they’ve been giving free meals to community and front line workers. Usually they’re known for their juicy burgers and delicious mac and cheese, but these days it seems their love for the community is what’s bringing people in.

They had special events throughout the pandemic, like free meals for teachers, buy a meal, get a free one for a neighbor, and much more. Owner, Tom Murphy says getting everyone fed was a team effort, and his staff never let him down.

“I remember that first Friday, on our online queue, we had over three-hundred orders, and it just melted the restaurant down. And then I knew I had to get other people involved,” said Murphy. “I took our team and sat down and said ‘listen, I need you, we need you’. And the job that some of these people did, waitresses, kitchen staff, to reorganizing, to building a system that works…it was unbelievable.”

Congratulations to both winners and thank you for your continued service to our community, especially during these difficult times!

Our adventures with 44’s Finest have always been about more than just food, which is why we want YOU to brag about your favorite local hot spots. You can head to our website, under the ‘living local’ tab, and vote, we’ll announce two winners every Friday on Local 44 Morning Brew.