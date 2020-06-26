44’s Finest Take-Out Superstars: Park Squeeze

In this week’s 44’s Finest Take-Out Superstars we’re highlighting Park Squeeze in Vergennes, Vermont!

Park Squeeze is a former winner of 44’s Finest! Known for their delicious burgers, their tangy barbecue, coconut wings, and haddock that folks say is “to die for”.

Because Park Squeeze is a small business, they were packed pretty much every day of the pandemic. They tell us they had an overwhelming amount of support from the community, and had to bring back some of their staff to help out.

“The first couple of days, we said, ‘okay we’ve got two people at each location’, but we realized real quick that was not capable,” says Dickie Austin, Director of Operations. “The first night we had to text our staff, some of them that had to be furloughed, saying ‘anyone available, please come and help’.”

The folks who nominated Park Squeeze say they adapted their menu during the pandemic, and it was a big hit! Park Squeeze says it’s thanks to their employees for working so hard, and their managers for staying organized, that they were able to keep everyone fed. They also have a message for those who nominated them.

“It means so much to us, the people coming up and being so thankful for a dose of normal, and for something they can bring home to their family that makes their kid smile”, says Andrea Cousineau, Head Chef at Park Squeeze.

