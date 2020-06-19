44’s Finest Take-Out Superstars: The Village Restaurant in Hardwick & Burger Bar.

In this week’s 44’s Finest Take-Out Superstars we’re highlighting The Village Restaurant in Hardwick and Burger Bar in Colchester.

The Village Restaurant in Hardwick specializes in pretty much everything. From their juicy burgers, breakfast, fresh baked goods, and savory wings, there’s always something cooking in their kitchen.

During the pandemic they implemented new events like Wing Wednesdays and a take out window to bring folks to their door. It didn’t take long before they had people lining up outside! Lynne Delaricheliere has only owned the restaurant for a few years, but she says the people who stop by are the reason they were able to stay afloat.

“I’m not sure there is a better town to own a restaurant anywhere,” said Delaricheliere. “I felt like from the beginning we were surrounded by people supporting us. We are incredibly fortunate, I cannot be more grateful for the community and the surrounding communities…we are so lucky to be where we are.”

Up next is Burger Bar! This hotspot has won over the hearts of many with their extravagant but classic dishes.

There’s a good chance you’ve seen their pictures of social media. Their 32 ounce mason jar drinks, boozy milkshakes, thick burgers and fresh lobster rolls are sure to catch your eye. At first Matt Burt was worried Burger Bar wouldn’t be able to survive the pandemic, but things quickly changed. Now, they can hardly keep up with demands.



“In the beginning it was to stay afloat. We laid a lot of people off. We had no choice, there was nothing to be hard,” said Burt. “But I think within two weeks we hired most of them back, except the service staff. The service staff we found distance for half of them so far, and we’d like to bring the rest of them back soon…but not too soon. We don’t want this to happen again, we want to make sure it’s under control before we let people back into the restaurant.”

