44’s Finest Vegetarian: Bringing You Vermont

44's Finest

Local 44’s Spencer Thomas presents 44’s Finest Vegetarian, and the winner is … Bringing You Vermont Country Store & Cafe in Bennington.

Bring You Vermont is the ultimate one-stop shop for all things Vermont, with state-produced goodies in the front and vegetarian, vegan, nut and gluten-free eats in the back.Next week on 44’s Finest, we’ll be talking about quiche. If you have a favorite location for quiche, click here to enter. Voting closes at midnight Monday.

