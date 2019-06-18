Live Now
UPDATE: US Route 5 near the intersection of VT Route 14 is back open

Advertise with Us

Drive real revenue growth through the most powerful advertising mediums ever created, broadcast television & digital media. 

Local 22Local 44, and MyChamplainValley’s local media solutions and suite of advertising products are developed using industry-leading data providers and monitoring systems that drive web and foot traffic.

We work closely with our clients to design advertising programs that fit your budget.

Contact us for a Free Consultation!

Why Broadcast Television and Digital?

Television is the megaphone that reaches the masses with sight, sound, motion and emotion while Digital is the one-on-one conversation with propsects most interested in your products and services.

Local 22 & Local 44 provides comprehensive multi-screen strategies, coordinating your message across broadcast and digital platforms for maximum results.

Why Clients Choose Us:

Our sweet spot is the intersection of digital media and local broadcast expertise, which drives results for local and national businesses.

Video Services

In-house video professionals help businesses like yours customize ad campaigns and long-form video content for TV and Digital use.

Ad Production in multiple lengths and formats:
    •   Shot and produced in HD 
    •   Convertible to MP4 for online use
    •   Script, Editing, and Graphics
    •   Lengths available: 
        •   (:05) 
        •   (:15) 
        •   (:30) 
        •   (:60) 
        •   (2 minute) 
        •   Long form content – up to 5 minutes
    •   Custom Schedule Creation – for all sized businesses

Local TV Coverage Area:

Local 22 and Local 44 engages TV and web users across the following area:

Vermont Counties: Franklin, Lamoille, Orleans, Essex, Caledonia, Washington, Chittenden, Addison, Orange, Rutland, Windsor

NH Counties: Grafton, Sullivan

NY Counties: Clinton, Franklin, Essex

Total US Households: 316,910

Total People (US) – 740,523

Canadian Coverage 5,900,650

Digital Services

CONTENT

> Native

> Custom Video Segment

> High-Impact Opportunities

> Mobile Responsive Square

> Content Distribution

DISPLAY

> 1st Party Data Targeting

> 3rd Party Data Targeting

> High-Impact Opportunities

> Cross-Platform Standard Media

> Cross-Platform Rich Media & Rising Stars

> CPA & Direct Response

> Native IAB

SEM & SEO

> Agency Google Premier Partnership

> Google Adwords Certified Team

> Campaign Build with Custom Ad Extensions and Strategic Insight

> Conversion Tracking

> Advanced Call Tracking

> SEO Website Optimization

> Local Optimization & Reputation Management

> SEO Content Creation

VIDEO

> 1st Party Data Targeting

> 3rd Party Data Targeting

> Facebook & YouTube Distribution

> Long-Form Video Seeding

> VAST & VPAID Certified

> Rich Media & Rising Star Video

> Full-Episode Player

> Advanced TV

SOCIAL

> 1st Party Data Targeting

> Agency Facebook Business Partner

> Beta Testing – Facebook

> Industry Partnerships with Social Channels

> YouTube TrueView

> Creative Testing

> Custom Campaign &
Ad Setup

> Custom, Real-time
Reporting Solution

> Activate on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter & YouTube