Advertise with Us

Drive real revenue growth through the most powerful advertising mediums ever created, broadcast television & digital media.
Local 22, Local 44, and MyChamplainValley’s local media solutions and suite of advertising products are developed using industry-leading data providers and monitoring systems that drive web and foot traffic.
We work closely with our clients to design advertising programs that fit your budget.
Contact us for a Free Consultation!
Why Broadcast Television and Digital?
Television is the megaphone that reaches the masses with sight, sound, motion and emotion while Digital is the one-on-one conversation with propsects most interested in your products and services.
Local 22 & Local 44 provides comprehensive multi-screen strategies, coordinating your message across broadcast and digital platforms for maximum results.
Why Clients Choose Us:
Our sweet spot is the intersection of digital media and local broadcast expertise, which drives results for local and national businesses.
Video Services
In-house video professionals help businesses like yours customize ad campaigns and long-form video content for TV and Digital use.
Ad Production in multiple lengths and formats:
• Shot and produced in HD
• Convertible to MP4 for online use
• Script, Editing, and Graphics
• Lengths available:
• (:05)
• (:15)
• (:30)
• (:60)
• (2 minute)
• Long form content – up to 5 minutes
• Custom Schedule Creation – for all sized businesses
Local TV Coverage Area:
Local 22 and Local 44 engages TV and web users across the following area:
Vermont Counties: Franklin, Lamoille, Orleans, Essex, Caledonia, Washington, Chittenden, Addison, Orange, Rutland, Windsor
NH Counties: Grafton, Sullivan
NY Counties: Clinton, Franklin, Essex
Total US Households: 316,910
Total People (US) – 740,523
Canadian Coverage 5,900,650
Digital Services
CONTENT
> Native
> Custom Video Segment
> High-Impact Opportunities
> Mobile Responsive Square
> Content Distribution
DISPLAY
> 1st Party Data Targeting
> 3rd Party Data Targeting
> High-Impact Opportunities
> Cross-Platform Standard Media
> Cross-Platform Rich Media & Rising Stars
> CPA & Direct Response
> Native IAB
SEM & SEO
> Agency Google Premier Partnership
> Google Adwords Certified Team
> Campaign Build with Custom Ad Extensions and Strategic Insight
> Conversion Tracking
> Advanced Call Tracking
> SEO Website Optimization
> Local Optimization & Reputation Management
> SEO Content Creation
VIDEO
> 1st Party Data Targeting
> 3rd Party Data Targeting
> Facebook & YouTube Distribution
> Long-Form Video Seeding
> VAST & VPAID Certified
> Rich Media & Rising Star Video
> Full-Episode Player
> Advanced TV
SOCIAL
> 1st Party Data Targeting
> Agency Facebook Business Partner
> Beta Testing – Facebook
> Industry Partnerships with Social Channels
> YouTube TrueView
> Creative Testing
> Custom Campaign &
Ad Setup
> Custom, Real-time
Reporting Solution
> Activate on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter & YouTube