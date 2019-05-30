Contact Information

Local 22 WVNY | Local 44 WFFF | MyChamplainValley.com
298 Mountain View Dr.
Colchester, VT 05446
News Tip Line: 802-859-1344
News E-mail: news@mychamplainvalley.com
Main Phone: 802-660-9333
Fax: 802-660-8673
Press Releases
News Email: news@mychamplainvalley.com
News Fax: 802-859-1345
Department Contacts
Vice President & General Manager
Alexander von Lichtenberg
NEWS
News Director
Assignment Editor
SALES
Director of Sales
Digital Media Manager
ENGINEERING
Director of Engineering
OTHER
Creative Services Director
Programming
Community Calendar
Please contact the following for Closed Captioning concerns:
WVNY
Greg Towne
Director of Engineering
298 Mountain View Drive, Colchester, VT 05446
p: 802-859-1397
f: 802-660-8673
closedcaptioning@abc22.com
WFFF
Ken Kasz
Director of Operations
298 Mountain View Drive, Colchester, VT 05446
p: 802-859-1397
f: 802-660-8673
closedcaptioning@fox44now.com
Request a News Story
In many cases, the stories are already available to view on our website. To purchase a news story, e-mail a written request to Andy Brumbaugh. Include the name of the story, the date it aired, and the reason for your request. Any request for legal purposes must be made with a subpoena and will not otherwise be issued. We reserve the right to refuse a request.
Contact Us
Your input is valuable to us. Please send us your suggestions.