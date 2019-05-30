Contact Information

298 Mountain View Dr.
Colchester, VT 05446

News Tip Line: 802-859-1344
News E-mail: news@mychamplainvalley.com
Main Phone: 802-660-9333
Fax: 802-660-8673

News Email: news@mychamplainvalley.com
News Fax: 802-859-1345

Vice President & General Manager
Alexander von Lichtenberg

News Director

Bob Rockstroh

Assignment Editor

Beth Jones

Director of Sales

Jesse Alamed

Digital Media Manager

Laura Schiele

Director of Engineering

David Turner

Creative Services Director

Andy Brumbaugh

Please contact the following for Closed Captioning concerns:

WVNY
Greg Towne
Director of Engineering
298 Mountain View Drive, Colchester, VT 05446
p: 802-859-1397
f: 802-660-8673
closedcaptioning@abc22.com

WFFF
Ken Kasz
Director of Operations
298 Mountain View Drive, Colchester, VT 05446
p: 802-859-1397
f: 802-660-8673
closedcaptioning@fox44now.com

