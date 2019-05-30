Contact Information

Local 22 WVNY | Local 44 WFFF | MyChamplainValley.com

298 Mountain View Dr.

Colchester, VT 05446

News Tip Line: 802-859-1344

News E-mail: news@mychamplainvalley.com

Main Phone: 802-660-9333

Fax: 802-660-8673

Press Releases

News Email: news@mychamplainvalley.com

News Fax: 802-859-1345

Department Contacts

Vice President & General Manager

Alexander von Lichtenberg

Please contact the following for Closed Captioning concerns:

WVNY

Greg Towne

Director of Engineering

298 Mountain View Drive, Colchester, VT 05446

p: 802-859-1397

f: 802-660-8673

closedcaptioning@abc22.com

WFFF

Ken Kasz

Director of Operations

298 Mountain View Drive, Colchester, VT 05446

p: 802-859-1397

f: 802-660-8673

closedcaptioning@fox44now.com

Request a News Story

In many cases, the stories are already available to view on our website. To purchase a news story, e-mail a written request to Andy Brumbaugh. Include the name of the story, the date it aired, and the reason for your request. Any request for legal purposes must be made with a subpoena and will not otherwise be issued. We reserve the right to refuse a request.

Contact Us

Your input is valuable to us. Please send us your suggestions.