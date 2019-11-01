Morning Brew Briefing: Weather, power outages, and flooding, oh my!

Weather is our top story this morning, with buckets coming down last night and high winds. Watch Meteorologist Haley Bouley’s forecast here!

And of course with this storm comes the power outages. About 10 thousand people are waking up in the dark this morning, mostly in Orange, Windsor, Windham, Bennington, and Essex counties.

In the north country there are over 1200 outages and 14 thousand outages in New Hampshire.

And Spencer Thomas will be live all morning long to show you the areas with the most flooding.

