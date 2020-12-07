Social Media Community Guidelines

Local 22 & Local 44 and MyChamplainValley.com welcome your

participation on our social media pages. We want to hear from you and

encourage comments, critiques, questions and suggestions that are factual

and fair.

We ask that you remain civil in your dialogue, and that you follow these 5

basic guidelines when posting to our social media stream:

No degrading, obscene or profane language. We rely on Facebook’s profanity filter, but attempts to interject vulgarity via acronyms, etc., will be removed. No personal attacks. You may disagree but do so respectfully. Comments that attack other commenters’ sex, race, age, disability, color, creed, national origin, religion, or genetic information will be removed. Keep your comments succinct and on topic. Comments that bear no relation to the story will be removed. As a rule, memes will be removed. Do not spread misinformation. Unverified and unverifiable theories, obvious falsehoods and links to questionable sources will be removed. Keep your criticism of our stories and coverage fact-based. Unsubstantiated accusations of bias, and attacks on our credibility and integrity will be removed.

Questions? We’re happy to discuss our policy, but will not debate it in public. If you have a question about these guidelines, use our contact form or email us at news@mychamplainvalley.com.

Keep in mind that strict moderation is not always possible. We do our best to enforce our guidelines, but we may miss some violations. You can help by flagging inappropriate comments and emailing us at news@mychamplainvalley.com.