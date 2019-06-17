Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we are temporarily suspending station tours until further notice. We apologize for the inconvenience.

We offer station tours to small groups that want to learn more about television stations and how they operate. Areas that may be incorporated into the tour, depending on time and availability, include: general overview, news operation and production, weather, master control and studio operation.

Groups of four to ten people work best. Tours are most beneficial for ages twelve and older. If members of the group are under sixteen, chaperones are required.

Tours are available on weekdays. Suggested start time include 8:45 AM, 3:00 PM and 4:00 PM. Live news can be observed through an observation window during the 8:45 AM tours.

Please email us at: StationTours@myChamplainValley.com for more information or to request a tour. The number of tours each week is limited.