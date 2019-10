Nadean Stone of the author of “No Stone Unturned: A Remarkable Journey to Identity.” She talks about her 44 year search for her birth parents and never giving up.

The book is written to inspire readers to find faith, hope and the courage to persevere. Nadean battles an aggressive form of cancer, experiences a harrowing escape from a Caribbean island and suffers unbelievably great losses.

For more information on her book and birth search resources, visit her website.