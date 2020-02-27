This Place in History: Abe’s Log Cabin

At ‘This Place in History‘, we’re in Enosburg Falls with Executive Director of the Vermont Historical Society Steve Perkins.

“We are going to check out a time capsule of life in early Vermont, right here on the Green in Enosburg Falls. We’re going to go inside and talk to a couple of members of the Enosburg Historical Society and they’re going to tell us all about Abe’s Cabin,” said Perkins.

“It actually it started out as a sheep herder’s cabin in 1830-1840. Across the street which is Lincoln Park now, that’s where the sheep meadow was. And when the demand for merino wool waned, the ladies in town wanted a fancy park. So, [the cabin] was moved over to this location and covered with clapboards,” said Historical Society member Betsy Reed.

“[Around 1910-1912] somebody happened to go upstairs and saw a hole in the plaster and realized it was chinks and logs, but forgot all about it because he was a small child,” explained Reed.

“In 1975, the last person who lived here moved out and they were going to tear it down. The small boy, now a grown man, remembered that and said I think that was a log cabin. And they started taking the plaster off and taking the outside off and it was,” added Historical Society member Linda Eppley

“We have the bedroom, which probably would have been used by the parents. Often, 14 to 15 people could sleep in a cabin of this size. We have an upstairs where the children would have slept. You can almost imagine the parents hitting the roof over their bed to quiet the children down,” explained Eppley.

“And people are also fascinated by the corn husk mattress especially when I tell them that when they gathered up the corn husks, they may have picked up a little garter snake or a mouse in there and your bed may move,” added Eppley.

“Everything in here is hands-on. We tell the kids and the adults pick it up, try it out. The pencil sharpener intrigues them to no end. It would be bolted down and you have the sandpaper here. You turn the crank and hold the pencil up there and they sharpen their pencils. My, they go through a lot of pencils,” exclaimed Reed.

“And so the story here is having people be able to step back in time and experience a certain time period,” said Perkins. “This is open in the summertime. When can people come and visit and how do they find you?”

“We are open on Tuesday evenings when we have our band concert in the middle of the summer. We’re open on special occasions like June Dairy Day and that sort of thing. But if anyone wanted to come and see us and it wasn’t the regular time, they can give us a call and Linda and I will be glad to come over, open it up and have some fun!” concluded Reed.

At ‘This Place in History’!

To view a map of Vermont’s roadside historic markers, click here.

For more from our ‘This Place in History’ series, click here.