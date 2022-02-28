

‘At this Place in History,’ we’re going back 112 years, and here with us is Steve Perkins, the Executive Director of the Vermont Historical Society.

“So this is the Porter Screen Company, and we can call it a factory, we can call it a mill. It’s a wood products company, and this building dates to about 1910. But, the company started well before that. All the way back to 1881 when E.N. Porter of Hardwick, Vermont came to Burlington to make his fortune making various screens,” said Perkins.



“The Porter Screen Company, in their advertising said, ‘Yep, the world’s largest manufacturer of window screens.’ They made screens for, you know, your regular basic home. But they also made custom screens for, you know, mansions, office buildings, and they really they sold them all over North America,” said Perkins.





“This is what really piqued my interest in looking into these screen companies is that we had this salesman’s kit in our collection. Within this kit, are a bunch of scale models of screens and screen doors, as well as sales catalogs. And so this is a 1906 Porter Screen Company catalog, and we know that it was used by the Continental Company in Detroit, Michigan, who were the sales agent. So it’s very likely that an agent from the Continental Company in Detroit used this kit, not only to sell porter screens, but also to sell other brands as well,” said Perkins.

“I think some of our older viewers – about my age and up – might recognize these screens. They expand like this, they slide. So you would open your window, your sash window, and you put this in and you extend it to the edges of the window and then close the window on top and there you go. You have a screen,” said Perkins.

“What was really cool, in this kit, is its full of scale screen doors. I think the salesman is awesome. This person would either go door-to-door to small hardware stores and say ‘Hey, you know, I’ve got this company I represent you really should buy the screens for your customers and then maybe leave them with a little catalog, added Perkins.



“I love the back of this pamphlet here: ‘Reasons why you should buy porter screens. ‘1.) They’re good screens. 2.) They’re made with good materials.’ You know and it goes on and on: ‘they sell.’ Give satisfaction,” said Perkins.

“So really fun, a lot of fun information to look into, and if viewers have more information on the Porter Screen Company, because it was only in business until 1952, we’d love to hear from you. Contact the Vermont Historical Society, we’d love to hear your stories,” said Perkins.



‘At this Place in History.’