‘At This Place in History,’ we’re at the Socialist Labor Party Hall in Barre, Vermont with Amanda Gustin, the Public Programs Manager here from the Vermont Historical Society.

“This is a really remarkable building,” said Gustin. “We’re going to go inside and learn all about its history in this very community and its connection to various immigration history and various political history. We’re going to spend some time with Karen Lane, who is the Vice President of the Barre Historical Society, which takes care of this remarkable building.”

“Barre is really an immigrant community and beginning about the 1880s, groups of immigrants from all over Europe and right up into this into Scandinavia began to immigrate to Barre, and they were attracted by the granite industry here, which is the basis of the local economy,” said Lane. “So first, there was a wave of people from Eastern Scotland from the Aberdeen area and right after them came a huge population of Italians from northern Italy, where there was marble and granite.”

“They brought with them a lot of experience with political discussion and radical politics. The labor movement was very strong there, too,” said Lane. “This is the first national socialist political party in United States – the Socialist Labor Party. They started a chapter here in Barre and built a building in 1900, in which they could have all kinds of events.”

“They invited speakers to come in from New York City and Patterson, New Jersey, places like that. They had all kinds of celebrations, everything from dances and family celebrations like weddings to debates and parades. They had a masquerade ball occasionally,” added Lane.

Karen, can you take us back to one of those parties in this space? What do we know about how this space felt when it was just full of people,” Gustin asked.

“I often wish I could step back and be there. For instance, when they had the grand opening of this building, which was November 1900, 700 people came to the evening of the dedication to hear the guest speaker. His name was Camila Chanfrada. He came up from New York City, and he was the editor of Il Proletariato, which was an Italian language paper of Socialist Labor Party so he was a big name is New York,” said Lane.

“But they were into fun as well as serious discussion. They were concerned about politics of the era and the development of the Labor movement, but they were and also here to appreciate one another, to celebrate Italian culture and other nationalities of Barre. It was just a very lively place, it must have been a lot of fun,” added Lane.

