We are back inside the Socialist Labor Party Hall in Barre, Vermont. Karen Lane, the Vice President of the Barre Historical Society, explores the next chapter in the Hall’s history.

“Well, this building was very active right up until the 1930s, and as you might imagine, during the Great Depression, it was pretty hard to keep a co-op going in a big building like this. It turned out it was the first Italian food co-op in New England and founded in 1911,” said Lane. “It was a very popular place. People could come here and get all their favorite ethnic foods, particularly Italian cold cuts, cheeses, olives, olive oils that they love from home. So this was a place to shop for ethnic food but also was a regular grocery store for many people in the community.”

“They also did bake bread for a while, but the need for bread kept growing and growing. And so finally in 1913, they decided they would build a separate bakery building, which is located right behind this building and most recently reopened. For the rest of its life until 1994, when we were afraid it was going to be demolished and a group of us got together and sort of restarted the old Barre Historical Society and we said, ‘We’d like to buy this building and save it,’ added Lane.

“It was interesting because right at that point, the National Park Service was having what they called a theme study to try to recognize labor history buildings around the country. So a person we knew said why don’t you nominate this building for that purpose? In the end, we got chosen which was really wonderful that was kind of a little boost,” said Lane.

Well, it’s used by the public for many personal family events, that sort of thing. But we also have one major event that we like to have each year .It’s a result of an incident that took place in Chicago in 1886, which was a labor kerfuffle called the Haymarket Incident. Out of that grew an effort to try to secure the eight hour working day for people around the United States because people were working many more hours than just eight hours each day,” said Lane.

“Until the pandemic, we’d like to have a public event usually a sit down dinner and then sometimes a concert or a film. We’ve had several world premieres here as a part of May Day, and we just like to do something that’s in keeping with the history of the building and the philosophy of the people who built it,” said Lane.

