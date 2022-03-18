‘At This Place in History,’ we’re in Winooski for its 100th anniversary as an incorporated city.



“Of course, people have been living here a lot longer than 100 years, but it has so many great stories and beautiful architecture and great people,” said Steve Perkins, Executive Director of the Vermont Historical Society. “So we’re going to head up to City Hall, and we’re going to meet with Joseph Perron, who is the President of the Winooski Historical Society. Then, we’ll move around the city over the next few weeks exploring 100 years.”

“Winooski in March of 2022 is observing the 100th anniversary of the incorporation of the city Winooski, but as a community, it’s much much older. Actually, there’s archaeological evidence of indigenous occupation going back about 9,000 years here,” said Perron. “But within the past since probably the 18th century that was the site of development on the Falls when Ira Allen, after the revolution, established the sawmill and forge here so there was early settlement in the 18th century.”



“Then, through the 19th century, it became known as the Mill City. In the 1830s, there was a major textile operation for the Civil War. There was great demand for wool. Textiles are being produced by the mills to fill government contracts for military uniforms for Union soldiers,” said Perron.

“It was incorporated as a village in 1868. Then by 1922, following World War I, there was a real burst of prosperity in Winooski in the roaring ’20s. I think it was time that village officers of Winooski decided it was time to really define the urban identity versus Colchester, which at that time was largely agricultural,” said Perron.



“In March of 1922. The village officers put together their charter and presented it to the legislature and decided to establish the independent city of Winooski,” added Perron.

“Where did the name ‘Winooski’ come from?”

“Winooski comes from an Abenaki word, ‘For land where the wild onion grows.’

“Was this always the site of Winooski’s City Hall starting in 1922?”

“It actually was. Where we’re standing right now is the site of a former Congregational Church that was built in the 1840s, and it was designed by a renowned architect Ammi Young. He designed the Vermont State House as well as I believe the US Customs Building in Washington D.C.,” said Perron. “It was a jewel of the village at one time. It had a beautiful spire. If you picture the Community Church in the middle of Stowe, it was a building very similar to that but a brick structure. The congregation had shrunk over the years and the building needed to find a new use.”

“By the 1970s, they used the building as the police department. I think there was a teen center included in there. The city leaders decided it had outlived its useful life and tragically razed it. Then in the 1970s about I think around 1976, built this contemporary structure,” said Perron.

“We’re now inside the Chambers of city hall and you said there’s something significant about the table.”

“This very table was once in the village offices for the town of Colchester that we’re adjacent to the Winooski Block. There are actually photos of this very table in that space where the village officers met in 1922 and voted on declaring independence from the town of Colchester. So this table itself has seen a lot of historic events in that 100-year period. Most recently, council approved non-citizen voting in Winooski. So there was a lot of really interesting debate that went on around this table just within the past few years,” said Perron.

