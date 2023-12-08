For this week’s edition of At the Box Office, film critic Julia Swift reviews the upcoming Amazon and MGM film ‘American Fiction.’

The film is based on the book “Erasure” and is about an author who is struggling to be successful while writing several books, and jokingly writes a very stereotypically “Black” book out of frustration.

Swift believes this is writer and director Cord Jefferson’s best work over his entries in “Succession” and “Watchmen.” She says Cord, “is definitely the writer and director to watch out for [in the future].”

When it comes to the performances on screen, Swift says Jeffrey Wright brings a sort of gravitas with his presence. She goes on to say he is “perfect for the role.”

‘American Fiction’ will be out in theaters later this month.