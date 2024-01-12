For this week’s edition of ‘At the Box Office,’ film critic Julia Swift reviews the French film up for awards consideration, ‘Anatomy of a Fall.’

Directed and co-written by Justine Triet, the film follows a writer who is being pinned for her husband’s death as she tries to prove her innocence.

While it’s a murder mystery film, Swift describes it as a family drama, saying, “You really get to know the main woman character, in and out and all around in an amazing way.” She goes on to say the film creates, “a wonderful view of a woman who takes control. A woman who is sensitive and emotional and also strong. A woman who is extremely successful, and what that’s like in her marriage. It’s fascinating.”

‘Anatomy of a Fall’ is now streaming on select services.