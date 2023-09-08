For this week’s At the Box Office, film critic Julia Swift takes a look at the new Netflix, interactive movie, titled “Choose Love.”

It is a romantic comedy that allows the viewer to make the choices of the main character, particularly which date she chooses.

However, Swift expected more from the film based on who was involved in writing and directing it as well as who was acting in it. Swift says, “Even the [lead] actress…is actually the weakest link.” She thinks the other cast members are good and likable, but a story falls flat when the main character has no charm.

If you want to check out the experimental film, you can stream it now on Netflix.