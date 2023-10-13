For this week’s edition of At the Box Office, film critic Julia Swift takes a look at the new Apple TV film “Flora and Son.”

The movie is a musical-comedy-drama written and directed by John Carney. It originally debuted at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The story is about an Irish mother who has her previously estranged son come back into her life. After some time, they begin to come together through music.

Overall, Swift thinks the film is good and somewhat “feel good,” but notes the writing is lacking. Particularly when it comes to female characters, but notes it is quite good from the male perspective. She says, “The women often feel a little surface-y. A little stereotypical.”

“Flora and Son” is now streaming on Apple TV.