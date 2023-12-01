For this week’s edition of at the box office, film critic Julia Swift reviews “Maestro”, a film about the life of composer Leonard Bernstein.

The film is directed by Bradley Cooper was also stars as Bernstein. Cooper is joined alongside Carey Mulligan who according to Julia steals the show.

That’s because of a “really amazing” performance from Mulligan and because of several questionable directing decisions Swift questions.

She feels that Cooper’s performance as Leonard Bernstein is “self concious” saying that extends to the direction.

There were moments where the direction stood out in a positive way according to Swift, but drastic changes in visuals throughout the film caused her to be taken out of the story.

Julia recommends skipping Maestro while its in theaters and wait to watch it when it releases on Netflix.