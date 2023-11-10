For this week’s edition of At the Box Office, film critic Julia Swift took time to reflect on what the SAG-AFTRA strike and its end mean for the immediate future of new productions. Swift discussed how it will likely cause a new reality TV boom, much like the situation during the writers strike of 2007-2008, and her pick for what to watch is ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The Bravo series started its 13th season in October. The show focuses on the lives of women living in Beverly Hills, California, usually focusing on big, fun celebrations. However, at times the people on the show are able to platform causes they believe in or products they are selling.

Swift’s favorite parts of shows like RHOBH are the moments when the seemingly scripted is suddenly genuinely real. She points to how the husband of one of the personalities on the show is now in jail. Swift says, “These moments when real things happen in their lives that then affect [their lives], that is something viewers look for.”

There are also many of those viewers. Swift points out that while the preconception is that it’s mostly women that watch reality shows, studies show 45% of men also watch, and those who want to watch ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ can see it on Bravo.