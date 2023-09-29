For this week’s edition of At the Box Office, film critic Julia Swift takes a look at a new series launching on The CW called “Sullivan’s Crossing.”

The show is Canadian-made and based on the novel series by Robyn Carr. It stars Morgan Kohan as Maggie Sullivan. Sullivan is a neurosurgeon who gets into legal trouble when she moves back to her Nova Scotian hometown.

While Swift says the show is pleasant and fun, she says, “The problem is everything is just really on the surface.” She talks about how they try to involve the community of the show in an attempt to provide depth, but it doesn’t really work out.

“Sullivan’s Crossing” premieres on The CW on October 4th.