For this week’s “At the Box Office, film critic Julia Swift takes a look at the new HBO docuseries “Telemarketers.”

The true crime series follows two office who discover what the world of telemarketing is really like and work to reveal its secrets. The two learn that their employers are raising money for themselves, under the guise that they are raising money for police and firefighter charities.

Swift says the first episode of the three-part series, “is crazy. You learn all about these two, and it’s awesome.” However, she thinks the second episode is just trying to fill time.

The third and final episode premieres tonight, August 25th. You can watch all three episodes of “Telemarketers” on MAX.