For this week’s edition of At The Box Office, film critic Julia Swift takes a look at Netflix documentary “The Big Vape”.

The documentary shares the story of ‘juul’ and it’s rise and fall. The vape company was once one of the biggest companies in the United States. The story of how two college students created ‘juul’ as a “healthier” alternative to smoking came is explored in depth.

Swift cites the documentary as more of a news piece than artistic but highlights the compelling story. She focuses on how ‘juul’ was marketed towards younger people as cool and fun. Swift says by the end of the documentary she found the idea cool despite not smoking herself which she believes was intentional.

“The Big Vape” premiers on Netflix October 11th.